Adorable multiplayer puzzler All You Need is Help has just launched

As part of the Xbox Tokyo Game Show stream, we just got a good look at an adorable multiplayer puzzle game that is known as All You Need is Help. The title is coming from developer Q-Games Ltd. and is the studio's 17th quirky title as part of its PixelJunk series.

The aim is to team up with friends to use one of a selection of rotatable puzzle-piece characters to find a solution for a jigsaw-like problem. Essentially, you have to arrange yourself to cover highlighted squares on a grid below and the whole experience has been built to suit families and friends and to bring people closer together.

The wonderful part of All You Need is Help is that the game has actually just debuted as well. You can head to PC platforms, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S to pick up the game and even enjoy it as part of your Game Pass subscription.