It has just been announced during the recent State of Play broadcast that Tunic Team's adorable isometric action game Tunic will be arriving on PlayStation consoles in a couple of months.

Following a stint as an Xbox console exclusive title, Tunic will be coming to both PS4 and PS5 on September 27, 2022. You can check out this new version in the State of Play trailer below.

