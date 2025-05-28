Adorable Don't Nod-published action-RPG The Lonesome Guild to launch this autumn

HQ

Don't Nod, on top of being the creator of many impressive narrative-heavy games like Life is Strange, is also a growing publisher. The French company recently published Koira, but before that also Gerda: A Flame in Winter, and in the near future, it will be adding The Lonesome Guild to this list.

This is a single-player top-down action-RPG that is being developed by Turin-based Tiny Bull Studios. In a very fitting Don't Nod manner, the idea behind the project isn't just to explore and battle enemies, it's also about building friendships and connections, ultimately expanding on relationships to construct a dream team.

In the game, you play as the character Ghost, a spirit without memories that's trapped in a world governed by loneliness. As Ghost, you need to assemble a team of heroes to travel the land and to fight back against a growing fog that corrupts everything it touches, and this leads to heartfelt moments and thrilling action.

We still don't know the exact release date for The Lonesome Guild, other than that it will be arriving on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S sometime this autumn. You can see a new trailer for the game below.