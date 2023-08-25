Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Party Animals

Adorable co-op party game Party Animals receives a custom Xbox Series S console

Microsoft is giving fans the chance to win the bright orange console on X.

We got the opportunity to get hands-on time with many exciting games at this year's Gamescom, but an unexpected surprise for us was Recreate Games' Party Animals. The party title sees players battle it out with their friends across multiple multiplayer games as an adorable cast of animals.

To celebrate the game's launch on September 20 on PC and Xbox consoles, Microsoft giving fans the chance to win a bespoke Party Animals Xbox Series S console via a competition on X. For a chance at winning the console, fans need to follow and retweet along with the hashtag #PartyAnimalsSweepstakes. Participants need to be over 18 to enter and the competition closes on September 20.

Alongside the competition announcement, developer Recreate Games also announced a series of closed beta weekends running up to its launch. You can see these below:


  • September 1st at 8:00am to September 3rd at 8:00am

  • September 8th at 8:00am to September 10th at 8:00am

  • September 15th at 8:00am to September 19th at 11:59pm

Party Animals

