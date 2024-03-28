Adorable adventure game Europa has been delayed to "likely" the summer

HQ

If you've been holding your breath and waiting for a chance to check out the adorable adventure game Europa, you might want to stop. Despite the indie title originally planning on making its debut on PC on April 16, the game has now been delayed to an undisclosed date that is likely to be within the summer.

Speaking about the delay, creator Helder Pinto has published a Steam blog post where he stated, "This was a very hard decision and came after a lot of discussion between myself and the rest of the team. Europa began as a side project I created alone, and in the years since it has grown more than I ever could have dreamed, though we are still working in the evenings and weekends around our day jobs. I'm very proud of what we've done together - which is why I can't stand the thought of releasing the game before it's in the condition we want it to be. Unfortunately, it looks like that'll take a little bit longer than we expected."

Pinto went a little further to add, "I know a lot of people have been excited for the launch, and I'd like to apologise, and ask that you kindly hold on just a little longer. I promise the extra time will be well spent, and I really believe the final work will be worth the wait. We'll let you know the new date as soon as we're 100% confident we're ready to launch."

Europa revolves around a young android who sets out to explore a terraformed version of Jupiter's moon. By running, gliding, and flying across the verdant environment, this protagonist known as Zee, will be tasked with solving puzzles and mysteries all in the effort of discovering the secrets relating to the last living human.