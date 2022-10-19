Adonis faces his past in Creed III trailer

HQ

It was only yesterday that we reported on the newly revealed Creed III movie posters. Well, now we can build on that by talking about the movie's official trailer, which has arrived and given us a look at what this next chapter in the Rocky spin-off film series will offer.

In the trailer, we're introduced to Adonis Creed's (Michael B. Jordan) former friend, Damian (played by Jonathan Majors), who has recently been released from prison and is now gunning for the life that Adonis has achieved in that time that he has been incarcerated. Needless to say, it ends up with both in the ring.

You can check out the trailer below, and can look forward to watching Creed III yourself when the movie opens in cinemas around the world on March 3, 2023.