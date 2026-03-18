Adobe and Nvidia are collaborating to build the next-generation Firefly AI platform

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Adobe has announced on their website a strategic partnership to build the next-generation Firefly AI platform. The idea is to expand Adobe's generative AI ecosystem, which covers the production of images, videos, audio and design.

Firefly already offers access to several AI models. And in the future, Nvidia will bring its technologies to the platform, such as CUDA-X computing libraries, Cosmos models and agent-based AI tools.

Among these innovations is 3D digital twin, which is "the solution [that] creates virtual replicas of physical products that act as permanent digital identities for marketing and commerce experiences". In other words, it allows companies to create virtual copies of their products for marketing use, like the production of advertising materials without a physical description, and realistic images and videos can be generated from the product directly in a digital environment.

What's more, Adobe plans to utilise Nvidia's NemoClaw technology, which brings more security and management tools to agent-based AI. These can be used to build systems that can independently produce content based on a given description, from background research to a finished result.

Nvidia's technology will be widely integrated into Adobe's products, like Acrobat, Photoshop, Premiere Pro, Frame.io, and Experience Platform, as reported by Muropaketti.