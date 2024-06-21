Adidas teams up with the Esports World Cup for clothing line

HQ

The Esports World Cup is edging ever closer and now following every attending title being locked in and all participating teams confirmed too, the focus has shifted to partnerships and sponsorship deals.

The latest is with sports and lifestyle brand Adidas, as the EWC has teamed up with the company to align it as their official merchandise sponsor, while also collaborating on a line of apparel themed on the eight-week-long tournament.

We're told in a press release that this will include providing all the attending players with premium kits, and also equipping event staff, EWC crew, ushers, and access control personnel with branded products and apparel too.

"The Esports World Cup is proud to partner with Adidas, a brand that embodies the spirit of competition and innovation" said Mohammed Al Nimer, Sales Director, Esports World Cup Foundation. "This partnership allows Adidas to connect with a passionate and dedicated fanbase, presenting a unique opportunity to engage with the rapidly growing esports community. We look forward to co-creating innovative experiences that excite fans and elevate the esports landscape."

It's unclear if the apparel line will be available for consumers to purchase too.