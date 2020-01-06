Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
Pokémon Sword/Shield

Adidas teams up with Pokémon for new products

The apparel brand has launched a new range that includes shoes, shirts, and more to celebrate the franchise.

There's no shortage of Pokémon merchandise out there, especially with Sword and Shield being released as the latest entries in the franchise mere months ago, but now Adidas has revealed the results of their new partnership with The Pokémon Company.

You can find the range on the Adidas website, which as you can imagine includes footwear, as you can see below. This is a minimalist design featuring the mascot Pikachu, featuring other Pokémon in the lining too. There are even other sneakers in a different design, as well as tops, tracksuit, and shorts.

Pokémon Sword/Shield

If you have yet to play Sword and Shield, make sure to check out our review of the latest entry in the series, as it's certainly got some big changes that fans need to be aware of. If you have played it though, then perhaps the Adidas range is for you.

Considering Pokémon Sword/Shield are the fastest-selling Switch games ever, we can imagine there's still a market for these sorts of collaborations, so don't be surprised if we see a few more.

Have you got your eye on anything?

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Related texts

Pokémon Sword/ShieldScore

Pokémon Sword/Shield
REVIEW. Written by Magnus Groth-Andersen

"Sword/Shield innovates by having one foot resting in the essence of what makes the Pokémon universe what it is today, while having the other dipped into new waters."



Loading next content