Adidas teams up with Pokémon for new products

There's no shortage of Pokémon merchandise out there, especially with Sword and Shield being released as the latest entries in the franchise mere months ago, but now Adidas has revealed the results of their new partnership with The Pokémon Company.

You can find the range on the Adidas website, which as you can imagine includes footwear, as you can see below. This is a minimalist design featuring the mascot Pikachu, featuring other Pokémon in the lining too. There are even other sneakers in a different design, as well as tops, tracksuit, and shorts.

If you have yet to play Sword and Shield, make sure to check out our review of the latest entry in the series, as it's certainly got some big changes that fans need to be aware of. If you have played it though, then perhaps the Adidas range is for you.

Considering Pokémon Sword/Shield are the fastest-selling Switch games ever, we can imagine there's still a market for these sorts of collaborations, so don't be surprised if we see a few more.

Have you got your eye on anything?

You watching Advertisements