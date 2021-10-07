Adidas shows the first pair of Xbox sneakers

HQ

Just before the summer officially kicked in, we reported that the German sports brand Adidas and Xbox was going to collaborate and release sneakers together.

Now this has been properly introduced over at Xbox Wire, where we also get a look at the first result of this. It is a classic Adidas sneaker with details in translucent green combined with the original Xbox logo to commemorate that Xbox is in fact turning 20 years old on November 15.

This model is called Xbox 20th Forum Tech and will be a limited release, but there are also more Xbox sneaker models coming later this year that will be widely available. If you want a pair, you should follow @Xbox on Twitter, where you will get the chance to win these beauties.

In the press release, we can read the thought process behind the design:

"The adidas Forum Tech design balances nostalgia while embracing modern technology and is symbolic of how we look at our own Xbox history — celebrating the last 20 years and looking ahead to the limitless future of gaming."

A video as well as a couple of images of the Xbox 20th Forum Tech can be found below. We'll get back once we know more about the other Adidas/Xbox collaborations.