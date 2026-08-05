Adidas launches a massive Pokémon sneaker collection

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As you already know, Pokémon turned 30 a couple of months ago, which means that the entire year of 2026 is packed with various events, products, announcements, and collaborations to celebrate. In the latter category, a collaboration between Adidas and Nintendo has now been unveiled, centered around a sneaker collection.

Nerdist reports that twelve pairs have been revealed so far in various shoe models (including the Adistar, Samba, and ZX 9000, among others), based on different Pokémon such as Charmander, Gengar, and Mewtwo. Meanwhile, Pikachu gets a whopping three models of its own.

The collection launches in September, and as usual, you'll have to act fast if you want any of these. Scalpers tend to snap up large quantities and then resell them at exorbitant prices on eBay.