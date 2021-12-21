Adidas' earns $23 million with its first foray into NFTs

HQ

It was revealed recently that the clothing brand, Adidas would be getting into the NFT (non-fungible token) game, with the launch of a digital asset of its iconic ape, Indigo Herz. The asset was created as part of a collection on the Ethereum blockchain in collaboration with Bored Ape Yacht Club, Gmoney and Punks, and following its recent launch date, we now have some statistics that show how successful this movement into NFTs has been for Adidas.

As reported by The Block, the NFTs have reportedly earned more than $23 million in the crypto currency Ethereum, with $15.5 million of that coming in the Early Access phase of the launch. There was also slated to be almost 30,000 minted NFTs sold during the launch, a situation that saw Adidas have to put the pause on early transactions.

As for what comes next for Adidas and NFTs, the success of this drop seems to all but confirm more down the line, and it has also been noted that Adidas Originals and its partners are keeping around 380 other NFTs to release in the future.