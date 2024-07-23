Adidas clothing is coming to Fortnite

HQ

Fortnite is a melting pot of collaborations and crossovers and this is something that we can continue to expect for the foreseeable future. Following the Cybertruck arriving as a driveable in-game car today, Epic Games has now revealed that Fortnite is teaming up with sports apparel and lifestyle clothing brand Adidas.

Granted, we're waiting to hear exactly what this crossover will include, but judging by the teaser image we can expect Adidas tracksuits, shoes, Back Bling, and more, of various colours all making their arrival in the battle royale.

