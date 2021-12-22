Adidas and Xbox presents their final 20th Anniversary sneaker

HQ

During the fall, Adidas and Xbox introduced and released two pairs of sneakers to commemorate the 20th Anniversary of the Xbox brand. Now a third and final sneaker design has been revealed, and this time it's not limited and can be bought around the world.

The sneaker is an Xbox themed Adidas Forum Tech Boost, and the design choices is explained like this:

"The design is a nod to the Xbox Series X, a platform to experience 20 years of Xbox while also pushing technology to deliver the ultimate gaming experience. Draped in black netting against a green liner, the inside of the shoe resembles the iconic green vents of the Xbox Series X. The sneaker also includes our modern Xbox sphere logo with subtle highlights, to represent our console power button and the elegant style of the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller."

Head over to the Adidas site or a local reseller to see if they have them available. They are priced $140 in the US, but there seems to be big variations across Europe so it might pay off to look around if you want to treat yourself to a pair of these sneakers.