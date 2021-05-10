Call of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionPubg reportDoom SlayerMonster Hunter Switch
Adidas and Xbox launching sneaker collection

The shoes have yet to be formally announced, however.

We're used to writing about video game leaks, but this time we actually have gotten a sneaker leak from Adidas thanks to Complex.com. It turns out they are currently preparing a collection of Xbox themed sneakers.

There will be at least four different models stating with Forum Tech Boost that is getting a promo version in June, then followed by two other models in October (based on Adidas' retro Forum Mid basketball sneaker) and finally Forum Tech in November - with more Adidas x Xbox models arriving next year. As you can imagine, they will have green details and an Xbox logo.

A prototype of the Forum Tech Boost can be found below, which is inspired by Xbox Series X with the ventilation holes and the green details visible on the technical mesh. We'll get back when we have more details on releases, prices and of course real images.

