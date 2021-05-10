Adidas and Xbox launching sneaker collection

You're watching Advertisements

We're used to writing about video game leaks, but this time we actually have gotten a sneaker leak from Adidas thanks to Complex.com. It turns out they are currently preparing a collection of Xbox themed sneakers.

There will be at least four different models stating with Forum Tech Boost that is getting a promo version in June, then followed by two other models in October (based on Adidas' retro Forum Mid basketball sneaker) and finally Forum Tech in November - with more Adidas x Xbox models arriving next year. As you can imagine, they will have green details and an Xbox logo.

A prototype of the Forum Tech Boost can be found below, which is inspired by Xbox Series X with the ventilation holes and the green details visible on the technical mesh. We'll get back when we have more details on releases, prices and of course real images.