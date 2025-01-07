Adidas and Mercedes Formula 1 team sign partnership with a new range of apparel, footwear and accessories

HQ

Adidas is one of the leading foot and sportswear brands, present as official branding of several sport. Formula 1 wasn't one of them, perhaps because driving very fast cars, while very physically demanding, isn't what many people consider "athletic". Nevertheless, the German company has decided to partner with another German company, Mercedes, as official team partners.

Mercedes Formula 1 team (full name with the rest of sponsors is Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS) has signed a multi-year partnership, uniting "two icons in one of the world's fastest growing sports". This will translate in the creation of a new range of apparel, footwear and accessories for the entire Mercedes F1 team and its fans, including several limited-edition drops planned throughout the year.

The partnership has been announced today, while the first range of products will be unveiled next month, available from Adidas' website. It will likely be feature in the "F1 75 Live" event in London set for February 18, before the 2025 season officially starts in Australia on March 16.

"This announcement therefore represents a groundbreaking collaboration that will redefine what team and fanwear means in our sport", said Toto Wolff, Mercedes-AMG Petronas team CEO and Team Principal. "F1 is riding a cultural wave at present, and we will build on this to provide apparel, footwear, and accessories that appeal to our loyal fanbase whilst engaging new audiences that continue to discover our sport and our team", added Richard Sanders, CCO.