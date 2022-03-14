Adi Shankar wants to make a movie with G.I. Joe and Transformers

HQ

G.I. Joe and Transformers were huge in the 80's, and both have got several revivals since then. But while Transformers actually has managed to get several successful revivals like Beast Wars in the 90's, Transformers Armada in 2002 and of course Michael Bay's Transformers movies - the same cannot be said about G.I. Joe.

None of the attempts to revive them has been commercially successful, but this does not stop Adi Shankar (Netflix's Castlevania) from wanting to do something with the franchise. And he has something very specific in mind. Here's what he had to say about this to Comic Book Nation:

"Okay. Yeah. So literally G.I. Joe is the one. It's the one. G.I. Joe is the one. I'd want to cross it over with Transformers. But yeah, G.I. Joe is the one. I have a whole kind of concept for it, as well... It's more Technicolor, I'll put it that way. It's a more Technicolor take on G.I. Joe."

What would you like a Technicolor (color process used during the Golden Age of Hollywood) version of G.I. Joe vs Transformers?