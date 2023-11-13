Adi Shankar wants Devil May Cry to be one of the best shows on Netflix

HQ

Netflix has really carved out a defined niche for itself with its slate of adult animated works, especially ones that adapt projects from the gaming space. To this end, one of the creators that it has worked with most frequently is Adi Shankar, an individual who headed up the creation of the Castlevania series and also helped bring to life the surprisingly fun Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix. The pair are currently in the process of teaming up once again for a Devil May Cry series.

We've known that this series has been in the works for a couple of months now, but as part of the Geeked Week showcases recently, a behind-the-scenes featurette was released, which gave a glimpse into Shankar's high hopes for this series.

During the video, Shankar specifically states: "My goal is to make one of the best shows on the Netflix platform... period."

Devil May Cry is being animated by Studio Mir, a production company that has worked with Netflix on a variety of projects including its animated The Witcher films, Dota: Dragon's Blood, and Skull Island.

There is no word as of yet as to when Devil May Cry will land on Netflix.