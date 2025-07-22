AdHoc Studio is developing Critical Role's first video game

HQ

Fans of Critical Role can now know who is going to be behind the development of the IP's first official video game, and it's none other than AdHoc Studio. The developer made up of ex-Telltale developers and storytellers will be bringing the fantasy realm to life.

The partnership was announced on social media and covered first by Variety. It kicked off when Travis Willingham - CEO and cast member of Critical Role - was working as a voice actor with AdHoc Studio on their upcoming superhero game Dispatch (where his wife Laura Bailey is also a cast member).

Willingham was so impressed by the capabilities of AdHoc Studio he decided to pursue a partnership for the Critical Role game. Initially starting as a D&D campaign, Critical Role now has plenty of novels written about its world alongside three seasons of The Legend of Vox Machina at Amazon, with another series based on The Mighty Nein in the works.

Looking at Dispatch, it's likely that the Critical Role game will follow its style of gameplay, which is very narrative-driven offering the player key choices in dialogue and story moments in order to build their own unique path through their adventure. Fans who wanted something like a more action-heavy RPG might end up being a tad disappointed, but then again we don't know what AdHoc is cooking up, so all we can do is let them cook.