Adele to live a new life and step away from music for "an incredibly long time"

HQ

We all know and love Adele thanks to her remarkable singing talent, but despite being a generational star, she has largely not toured in the way that other stars have in the past due to an extended residency in Las Vegas. But that came to an end recently, and Adele jetted off for a European tour that came to a close over the weekend with a final show in Munich, Germany.

During this show, Adele revealed what her plans are for the near future, saying that she "needs a rest" and that she plans to leave music "for an incredibly long time" to "live my new life I've been building".

As per Sky News, Adele said: "I have 10 shows left after this, back in my (Las Vegas) residency, (be)cause I was poorly earlier... so those got delayed, and obviously... (this) was supposed to be... my last show.

"I'm thrilled that it's not, because I still have exactly five weeks of shows, (be)cause it's like weekends and stuff like that, and 10 shows to do.

This is an ad:

"And after that I will not see you for an incredibly long time, and I will hold you... dear in my heart for the whole next of my break, and I will fantasise about these shows, and any shows that I have done over the last three years.

"I really, really hold them in the bottom of my heart forever, it has been amazing, I just need a rest and I have spent the last seven years building a new life for myself, and I want to live it now, I want to live my new life that I've been building."

What do you think the future holds for Adele and when do you think she'll be back and performing?

Fred Duval / Shutterstock.com

This is an ad: