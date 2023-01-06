Additional Silent Hill Projects Could be in the Works at Bloober Team

HQ

In a recent interview, Silent Hill 2 remake Producer Maciej Głomb has hinted that Bloober Team, the studio behind the game, could be given the chance to work on other projects in the horror franchise should their first title prove to be successful.

Speaking with GamingBolt, Głomb stated that "you should never say never." This isn't an official confirmation that we're getting more from the studio, but if the Silent Hill 2 remake does go well, Konami might have some trusted hands to put the future of the series in.

This all depends on Konami, it seems, though apart from Bloober Team's remake, there are other Silent Hill projects to look forward to, with three games reportedly in development. As the publisher has promised more to come from beloved franchises this year, hopefully we can hear some more about Silent Hill as part of that.