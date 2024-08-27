Add the Weasley family home to your Lego collection this September

HQ

September means the start of the academic year and this means that not only are kids flocking back to school but so are witches and wizards. To celebrate this period, Lego has teamed back up with the Wizarding World of Harry Potter for a new set that looks to brickify one of the most iconic buildings in the entire series: The Burrow.

This set will see the Weasley family home immortalised in brick format and including various intricacies such as a working fireplace with a Floo Network function to make a minifigure disappear, a magical dishwashing kitchen, tilted walls and floors, and of course 10 minifigures too, such as the entire Weasley gang (Ginny, Ron, Molly, Arthur, Fred, George, Bill, and Percy) and Harry Potter and Errol the Owl.

The set will span 2,405-pieces and will debut globally on September 4 for the price of €259.99 / $259.99 / £219.99.

