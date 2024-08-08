Add some next-gen lighting to your setup with Elgato's Light Strip Pro

HQ

If you want to improve your work or gaming setup by using advanced lighting, and have been searching for a solution that you can operate with your computer, mobile device, or even your Stream Deck, then the creator of the latter product may just have a solution for you.

Elgato has designed a light strip product called the Light Strip Pro, with this being a collection of LEDs on a strip, where each LED is individually customisable and compatible with Windows, Mac, iPhone, Android, or Stream Deck.

To see what makes this device a competitor to products from Philips Hue or Nanoleaf, be sure to watch the latest episode of Quick Look below, where our very own Magnus shares a bunch of facts and thoughts about the gadget.