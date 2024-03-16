Add some excellence to your audio setup with B&O's Beolab 8 speakers

HQ

We have had the luxury to go hands on with a collection of different Bang & Olufsen products throughout the years, and in the latest episode of Quick Look, we're expanding this effort further.

We've now got our mitts on the Beolab 8 speaker, a device that is built to serve a multitude of purposes. The speaker is said to be able to act as a surround system, a stereo unit, and a standalone speaker as well, all while only being one physical gadget.

Of course, with this being a B&O device, it looks stunning to boot, but you can see this for yourself in the new episode of Quick Look below, where our very own Magnus shares a ton of facts and thoughts about the gadget.