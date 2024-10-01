Add some class and flair to your smart home lighting with Philips Hue Lightguide

HQ

While there are a whole host of benefits surrounding smart lighting, be it the customisability, the connectivity with smartphones and personal assistants, or the fact that they are built using LEDs and not fragile filament, there is no doubting that smart bulbs are generally less eye-catching than hand-blown alternatives.

Philips clearly understands this too and has now crafted an all-new range of smart bulbs as part of the Hue range that are regarded as Lightguide. These combine all the benefits of smart bulbs but by presenting them in a body that has been hand-blown, making them statement pieces and striking bits of homeware.

To learn more about Philips Hue Lightguide, be sure to check out the latest episode of Quick Look below, where our very own Magnus shares a bunch of facts and thoughts on them.