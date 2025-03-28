Add some bling to your wardrobe with Assassin's Creed Shadows jewellery

HQ

We all love to wear a bit of flair and bling, be it something more classy and sophisticated like an expensive watch or perhaps something with more pizazz, be it a necklace or perhaps even a full dental grill. For the Assassin's Creed fans in your life, Ubisoft has now revealed a collection of Assassin's Creed Shadows-themed necklaces made in collaboration with King Ice, and they're all made from quality materials and have stylings that either reflect series' logos or protagonists Yasuke and Naoe.

In total, there are six options, with the Eagle Vision and the Shadows necklace being the two most expensive variants. Most are simply plated with either white gold or 14K gold, meaning these aren't solid golden pieces of jewellery, but they should be enough to satisfy your urge to hide in the shadows to serve the light.

The necklaces range from $80 to $120 and you can pick one up today from the Ubisoft Gear Store.

