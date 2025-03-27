Add palaeontologist to your list of jobs in No Man's Sky in the new Relics update

HQ

Yet again, Hello Games continues to impress with just how much content it has given out to No Man's Sky players for free. The latest expansion, Relics, asks us to get out a brush and scalpel as we search for fossils of ancient alien fauna.

In the expansion, you can build fossils to put them on display, trade them, and more. You might even come across a planet where the remains of these old beasts have returned to life, walking as if they've still got flesh and organs attached to their skeletal bodies.

Some burial grounds are defended by ancient stone guardians, which you'll have to break apart if you want to claim the fossils for yourself. The Relics expansion for No Man's Sky is available now, and you can check out all that it adds in the trailer below: