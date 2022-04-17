Add Master Chief to Elden Ring with new mod

HQ

Elden Ring is a really, really tough game. Perhaps that is the reason why the user Comrade Alpaca has decided to add Master Chief to the game in a new mod for the PC version. It's by no means sloppy either, as the Chief seems to be really well made and blends surprisingly well into the environment. He also comes equipped with a handy Energy Sword.

The file size is a very reasonable 39.8MB and you can download the mod at Nexus Mods. Will you take the opportunity to Halofy you Elden Ring adventure?