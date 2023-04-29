Add a smart dashboard to your car with Carpuride's W103

HQ

While a lot of modern cars feature dashboard and multimedia interfaces that allow drivers and passengers to easily navigate with built-in GPS, change music and other entertainment offerings, and more, this is only really a feature that has taken the automotive world by storm over the past five or so years, meaning there are far more vehicles on the road without this feature.

Carpuride knows this and has come up with an external solution called the W103. This gadget is a portable smart multimedia dashboard console that allows you to play and use a variety of entertainment and smart features without requiring a specific console built into your car.

To see if this is the solution to your automotive multimedia woes, be sure to catch the latest episode of Quick Look below, where Magnus shares a bunch of facts and thoughts about the device.