Add a Mercedes-AMG F1 wheel to your sim-racing setup

If you're a big fan of simulation racing and have been wanting a new bit of technology to improve your setup, Mercedes-AMG may just have the ideal bit of kit. This is a licensed and authentic version of the steering wheel that its Formula 1 cars and drivers use and sold by Sim Lab, and features all of the buttons and doodads that control various and minor parts of the car (most of which will likely be of zero use of sim-racers).

Still, it's an authentic F1 steering wheel that you can buy and plug into your sim-racing setup. We're told that it "is a masterpiece of engineering and design. Nothing has been spared to make this wheel as authentic as possible, with its sole purpose of being the best sim racing steering wheel on the market."

With this in mind, and the fact that each wheel is hand built, you should expect to have to sell a kidney or two to be able to snag one, as the starting price is set for £2,290, with shipping beginning in chronological order from the last week of August.

