Adapt to survive in action roguelite Everything is Crab

During the Convergence Games Showcase, developer Odd Dreams Digital appeared and presented another glimpse at its upcoming action roguelite, Everything is Crab. This is a game where the aim is to adapt and survive in a thriving and living ecosystem sandbox, where your crab protagonist must mutate to become stronger and overcome the multitude of threats that litter the land.

The full synopsis for the colourful title explains: "Emerge from the mud as an amorphous blob and avoid deadly predators before sidling up crabwise and pinching a creature's lifeforce - or ghost the animals and stick to plants if you prefer a peaceful approach. Add weird and wonderful evolutions to your creature and escape carcinisation, with over 100 evolutions based on real-life animals combining to create a complex chimera of a character. Be like a Potamon and collect them all!"

As part of the showcase, a new trailer for the game has made its arrival, which you can see in full below. It highlights the mutation-based gameplay and some of the bosses and enemies that will be present, some of which are featured in the public playtest that is ongoing as of the moment via Steam.

Otherwise, as for the launch date for the game, this has yet to be confirmed, but we are told to expect a launch sometime in 2026.