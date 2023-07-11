Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Adam Warlock is angry and evil in deleted Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 scene

If you haven't seen the movie yet, we recommend you watch it first.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

While recording movies, there are usually a lot of scenes shot that do not end up in the final product. Fortunately enough, we often get to watch these when they are released on DVD/Blu-ray as extras, or in these times when they often find their way onto the Internet.

A deleted scene featuring Adam Warlock (played by Will Poulter) from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has done just that, and it's a grumpy Warlock "poetically" describing ti his mother what he's going to do with the Guardians.

The clip can be found on Twitter and is full of the humor that James Gunn is known for. We also want to warn you about SPOILERS if you don't want to know anything about the story!

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Related texts



Loading next content