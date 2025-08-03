Adam Scott would like to see Jerry... Larry... Lenny... that guy get a Parks and Rec spin-off

HQ

Parks and Recreation ended years ago but for many it remains one of the best sitcoms to grace television screens in recent memory. It's routinely talked about, despite no sign of it ever continuing, unlike Community for example (what on earth has happened to the Community movie?), but there are still frequent questions about how it could be expanded upon if it was.

The latest to be posed this question is Adam Scott, known recently for Severance but prior for his time as Ben Wyatt in Parks and Rec, where in an appearance on the Entertainment Weekly podcast, he revealed which character he'd like to see appear in a spin-off show. Needless to say, it might surprise you.

Scott explained that Jerry Gergich would be the perfect person to feature in a spin-off series, because Larry Gergich ended the main show as the Mayor of Pawnee, putting dear old Garry Gergich in a perfect spot to be the star of his own series.

In full, Scott notes: "Probably Jerry [Jim O'Heir]. I think because when we left the show, he was mayor, still, of Pawnee. I'd like to see how that worked out, if there were any scandals or if he was able to keep his powder dry and run the town in the way we know it should be run."

It's certainly an interesting idea but it has one big flaw; for a man of so many aliases, what would you title such a spin-off?