Adam Scott experiences an Irish trip out of his worst nightmares in Hokum

In a world of regurgitated nonsense, adaptations, and rather middling entertainment, the horror genre continues to stand out and be a bastion of creativity. There's a constant slew of exciting new projects making their arrival, especially from production companies who have established themselves by delivering such types of products. One example is Neon, who after serving up Longlegs as one example in recent memory, will soon be back with the film known as Hokum.

This is a horror film that follows a novelist played by Adam Scott, who travels to Ireland to visit a remote inn as part of an effort to scatter the ashes of his parents. However, things soon take a turn for the worse when this writer realises that the inn is haunted by a terrifying witch that forces him to face horrifying visions and events from his past.

Set to premiere on May 1 in cinemas, you can see the trailer and the synopsis for Hokum below. As for who is at the helm of this film, it's written and directed by Damian McCarthy, previously known for Oddity.

"When novelist Ohm Bauman retreats to a remote inn to scatter his parents' ashes, he is consumed by tales of a witch haunting the honeymoon suite. Disturbing visions and a shocking disappearance forces him to confront dark corners of his past."