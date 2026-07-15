Adam Scott and Robert De Niro headline Netflix's tense adaptation of The Whisper Man

The first full trailer has finally landed for Netflix's thrilling adaptation of author Alex North's thriller novel, The Whisper Man, with this tense, pressurised, and rather frightening flick set to make its arrival on the streaming platform in around six weeks on August 28.

Known by the same name of The Whisper Man, this flick follows a desperate father as he attempts to find and rescue his son from a twisted serial killer, who is supposed to be serving life in prison. To help locate this maniac, the father recruits his own distant father, an ex-detective who supposedly caught The Whisper Man decades prior. Now the pair and local law enforcement are racing against time to find the stolen son before The Whisper Man claims another victim.

Directed by James Ashcroft, The Whisper Man is headlined by Adam Scott who plays the tormented father, all while Robert De Niro plays the ex-detective, and Michelle Monaghan appears as a local police detective. It's unclear who exactly is playing The Whisper Man himself, but the cast is bolstered by the likes of Hamish Linklater, Michael Keaton, Owen Teague, John Carroll Lynch, and more.

With the premiere date edging closer, you can see The Whisper Man's trailer and synopsis below.

"When his eight-year-old son is abducted, a widowed crime writer looks to his estranged father, a retired former police detective, for help, only to discover a connection with the decades-old case of a convicted serial killer known as "The Whisper Man.""