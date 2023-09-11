Adam Savage builds a super detailed Starfield spaceship model

HQ

Adam Savage is probably still known as one of the hosts of MythBusters, but for many years he has run a very popular YouTube channel called Adam Savage's Tested.

Since mid August, we've been able to follow his undertaking of building a Starfield spaceship model, and making it really detailed with all bells and whistles you could ever ask for. After four episodes (well worth a watch, Savage knows what he's doing and is both interesting and fun; part 1, 2, 3 and 4), he has now finished his job and is ready to show of the impressive result.

