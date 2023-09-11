Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Starfield

Adam Savage builds a super detailed Starfield spaceship model

The former Mythbuster has completed a very impressive project.

Adam Savage is probably still known as one of the hosts of MythBusters, but for many years he has run a very popular YouTube channel called Adam Savage's Tested.

Since mid August, we've been able to follow his undertaking of building a Starfield spaceship model, and making it really detailed with all bells and whistles you could ever ask for. After four episodes (well worth a watch, Savage knows what he's doing and is both interesting and fun; part 1, 2, 3 and 4), he has now finished his job and is ready to show of the impressive result.

Starfield

If you want to know more about Starfield and what it has to offer, check out our review via this link.

