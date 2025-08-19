Adam Sandler's worst films

HQ

(5) Little Nicky

It could not go wrong. The Sandlers could do no wrong and everything he touched turned to gold, basically. The year was 2000 and films like Wedding Singer, Waterboy, Big Daddy, Happy Gilmore and Billy Madison had gone down a storm, making the ousted Saturday Night Live comedian filthy rich via his own production company, Happy Madison Productions. However, it would prove to be a false sense of security and Sandler's overpriced comedy about the devil's son, drove New Line Cinema to the brink of bankruptcy. The reason for this was that the film itself was genuinely horrible and contained exactly zero successful jokes. Zero.

(4) Happy Gilmore 2

It felt a bit too risky already beforehand, to try to catch the same lightning in the same bottle one more time and do the first (absolutely brilliant) comedy justice in a lavish Netflix sequel. That would prove to be an impossible task, especially given that the good Sandler took the opportunity to not write a single truly successful joke into the overlong, sleepily useless script. Or wait, when Buscemi urinated in Gilmore's mailbox, I laughed - beyond that, this film had absolutely zero humour.

(3) Grown-Ups 2

I can definitely understand the attitude of Sandler that led him to make both Grown-Ups films. Because if I had unlimited production money within my own film company and a multi-million dollar audience after decades of successful comedies, I too would want to take my five best mates to a holiday resort and film us goofing off. At least if it meant we would make massive amounts of money from it. The basic recipe for this downright incomprehensibly bad comedy turned out to work about as well as applying Kavli Ham cheese to a metre-wide burn, and to this day I still have nightmares about the most unsuccessful scenes from this mess.

(2) The Ridiculous 6

When Sandler signed a massive, historically expensive super-deal with Netflix to deliver one comedy a year for ten years, many of us who love Big Daddy, Billy Madison, Happy Gilmore and Click celebrated. Good! Good, good, good! Funny, funny. Unfortunately, it wasn't funny, at all, and the whole deal was kicked off with the utterly woefully worthless and completely unlikely humourless wild west comedy The Ridiculous 6.

(1) Jack and Jill

In my opinion, there are not many films, regardless of genre, that are worse than this one. Battlefield Earth is worse, absolutely. The Room is also worse, as are Far Cry, Simon Sez and Gigli, but then... Then there's Jack and Jill, which comes in a close second if I were to put together a top ten list of the worst feature films I've ever seen. And it's not just because it's completely devoid of any sense of humour, it's also unbelievably, senselessly, outrageously badly directed and woefully written.