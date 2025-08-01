Adam Sandler's funniest films

HQ

(5) Pixels

One of Sandler's most hated films (which has been given an improbably low 17 out of 100 average rating by the world's film sites) is also one of the ones that has held up best, over the years. Pixels is, in many ways, the perfect light-hearted romp for us gaming nerds as it manages to combine Sandler-esque scubidiiiduuu humour with a fairly accurate representation of our most beloved arcade classics.

(4) Click

There really aren't many Adam Sandler films that manage to both elicit repeated laughter and even squeeze a small tear out of the corner of one eye, before the end credits roll. Click is one of them, or maybe the only one. The first hour is funny, the second is subtle and a little sad.

(3) Big Daddy

The comedy about how 22-year-old Sonny, who refuses to take responsibility for his own actions and refuses to grow up, ends up with a four-year-old adopted son is not only very funny with lots of classic Sandler lines, it is also heartfelt and cosy.

(2) Happy Gilmore

Not only is the iconic golf comedy drenched in cheesy slapstick endlessly entertaining and laugh-out-loud funny (Shooter eating faeces for breakfast is a favourite), it's doubly so now that we've seen the horrendous sequel which, despite having ten times the budget, failed to elicit so much as a mini-grin.

SANDLER'S FUNNIEST:

(1) Billy Madison

There is so much sketch-scented, adolescent, leftover Saturday Night Live material in this immortal flame comedy that it will last forever and there is no Sandman comedy that I always laugh at as much as this one. "If peeing your pants is cool, consider me Miles Davis."