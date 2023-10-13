Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Leo

Adam Sandler voices an elderly lizard in Netflix's Leo

The animated film is set to debut next month.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

If you've been desperate for more Adam Sandler content in your life ever since You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah debuted earlier this year, then Netflix has just that coming next month.

Because the streamer has now released the first trailer for an animated film called Leo, where Sandler lends his voice to an elderly lizard who begins to use his wisdom and ability to talk to humans to help a bunch of young kids navigate school life.

Needless to say, the film gets far crazier than this, as soon we see Leo facing all manner of dangers and trouble as he explores the outside world and the surrounding Floridan wilderness.

Leo is set to debut on Netflix on November 21, 2023, and you can check out the trailer for the film below.

HQ
Leo

Related texts



Loading next content