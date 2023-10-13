Adam Sandler voices an elderly lizard in Netflix's Leo

If you've been desperate for more Adam Sandler content in your life ever since You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah debuted earlier this year, then Netflix has just that coming next month.

Because the streamer has now released the first trailer for an animated film called Leo, where Sandler lends his voice to an elderly lizard who begins to use his wisdom and ability to talk to humans to help a bunch of young kids navigate school life.

Needless to say, the film gets far crazier than this, as soon we see Leo facing all manner of dangers and trouble as he explores the outside world and the surrounding Floridan wilderness.

Leo is set to debut on Netflix on November 21, 2023, and you can check out the trailer for the film below.