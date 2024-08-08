Adam Sandler is getting a Netflix stand-up special

Dansk
Adam Sandler and Netflix are two peas in a pod these days, as the actor and the streaming service have teamed up for a multitude of projects over the years, be it this year's Spaceman, Leo, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, Murder Mystery 1 & 2, Hustle, and Hubie Halloween. Later this month, Sandler will be back on Netflix but in a rather different format.
The actor will be starring in a comedy special premiering on the platform known as Adam Sandler: Love You, with this being a stand-up experience directed by Josh Safdie. The special will debut on August 27, 2024, and you can see the trailer for the special below.