Adam Sandler confirms that Happy Gilmore 2 is on the way

Recently, we wrote that Christopher McDonald, who played Shooter McGavin in the original film, had met with Adam Sandler who, according to McDonald, had told him that he was working on a sequel to the comedy film Happy Gilmore. During an interview with Dan Patrick, Sandler was quickly asked if this was true, which the comedian quickly confirmed.

"[...] we're working on it. Me and Tim Herlihy are diligently trying to make a good reason for everyone to come and watch and have a good time. Netflix is excited about it. So, we're working on it. We've got some good ideas."

Happy Gilmore premiered in 1996 and stars Adam Sandler as a hockey player with an extremely short fuse who turns to golf to earn money to save his grandmother's house. The film was panned by critics but has quickly become a classic in many households and interest in a sequel remains high.