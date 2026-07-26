Adam Driver turning down Marvel roles is an MCU tradition, says Kevin Feige

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Even if the MCU is no longer in its heyday, Marvel money can still draw a lot of A-list actors in to play superheroes, supervillains, and anyone in between. Pedro Pascal as Richard Reed, for example. But, there's one actor who keeps eluding the MCU, despite its main man Kevin Feige admitting Marvel would love to work with him.

That actor is Adam Driver. In a recent interview with Josh Horowitz of Happy Sad Confused, Feige was pressed on why Ryan Gosling and Cynthia Erivo haven't joined the MCU yet, considering they've been on record saying they'd like to play Ghost Rider and Storm respectively. "You never know what the future may hold," Feige said, before praising both actors and then getting asked about Adam Driver's potential involvement in the MCU.

"It's no secret that we'd like to [work with him], but it's a tradition to Zoom with him and then he passes," Feige explained, saying that Driver has been approached multiple times by Marvel, but hasn't ever managed to nail down something that excites him enough to slap on some spandex.

There's no controversy between Driver and the MCU, as Feige says it's always a very cordial conversation, with the Star Wars and Girls star often saying in the moment that he'll pass on a certain character. Perhaps one day, an opening will finally come up for Driver to make his MCU debut.