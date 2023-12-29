Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Adam Driver is done with Star Wars

The franchise will continue, just without Kylo Ren.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

It's more than safe to say the sequel trilogy of Star Wars movies are divisive at best. However, one thing that most people agree on is that Adam Driver did a good job in dealing with the slop he was given as Kylo Ren.

Even if fans liked his performance, or want to see more of Ben Swolo, as he came to be known as, Driver says he's done with everything Star Wars. Speaking on an episode of the SmartLess podcast, Driver made it clear he won't be moving forward with the franchise.

"They're doing stuff, but not with me. I'm not doing any more."

Driver also spoke a bit about Star Wars as a whole on the podcast, saying that it was the only project he ever signed on for where he didn't get to read the script. Considering all the switch-ups with the plot in the sequel trilogy, we can see why the actors wouldn't get a look at the script early on.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Related texts

0
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
MOVIE REVIEW. Written by Mike Holmes

Is this the finale you've been looking for, or should J.J. Abrams's latest effort be thrown in the Great Pit of Carkoon?



Loading next content