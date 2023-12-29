Adam Driver is done with Star Wars

It's more than safe to say the sequel trilogy of Star Wars movies are divisive at best. However, one thing that most people agree on is that Adam Driver did a good job in dealing with the slop he was given as Kylo Ren.

Even if fans liked his performance, or want to see more of Ben Swolo, as he came to be known as, Driver says he's done with everything Star Wars. Speaking on an episode of the SmartLess podcast, Driver made it clear he won't be moving forward with the franchise.

"They're doing stuff, but not with me. I'm not doing any more."



Driver also spoke a bit about Star Wars as a whole on the podcast, saying that it was the only project he ever signed on for where he didn't get to read the script. Considering all the switch-ups with the plot in the sequel trilogy, we can see why the actors wouldn't get a look at the script early on.