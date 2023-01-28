Adam Driver goes face-to-face with massive dinosaur in new 65 trailer

Get Adam Driver, put him in a story written by the same guys that did A Quiet Place and add some dinosaurs, and it's very understandable 65 got a lot of attention after its first trailer last month. I highly doubt that is about to change now.

Sure, this second 65 trailer reuses quite a bit of footage from the first one, but it also makes it absolutely clear Scott Beck and Bryan Woods won't shy away from letting us take a really close look at the blood-thirsty creatures trying to hunt down Adam Driver and Ariana Greenblatt.