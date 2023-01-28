Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Adam Driver goes face-to-face with massive dinosaur in new 65 trailer

Scott Beck and Bryan Woods' upcoming film is definitely not a quiet place.

Get Adam Driver, put him in a story written by the same guys that did A Quiet Place and add some dinosaurs, and it's very understandable 65 got a lot of attention after its first trailer last month. I highly doubt that is about to change now.

Sure, this second 65 trailer reuses quite a bit of footage from the first one, but it also makes it absolutely clear Scott Beck and Bryan Woods won't shy away from letting us take a really close look at the blood-thirsty creatures trying to hunt down Adam Driver and Ariana Greenblatt.

65

