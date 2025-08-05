Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson are being used to drive away wolves

HQ

Audio of actors Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson is being used by the United States Department of Agriculture to scare off wolves from killing cattle and hunting livestock in farms in the USA.

Specifically, the USDA is using the argument scene from Marriage Story, Noah Baumbach's 2019 movie which sees Driver and Johansson get into a heated squabble that quickly spirals out of control into a screaming match between the former husband and wife.

According to the Wall Street Journal, this is just one of a few sounds being played over loudspeakers to drive wolves away from farms in the US. "I need the wolves to respond and know that, hey, humans are bad," a USDA district supervisor said.

The practise is known as "wolf hazing," and other audios include AC/DC's Thunderstruck. The drones carrying the loudspeakers have proven effective, as when used on a farm in Oregon that saw 11 cows killed in 20 days, only two were killed over the next 85 days.

This is an ad: