Resident Evil 4

Ada Wong actress wipes Instagram after harassment

The Resident Evil 4 Remake actress has been called out for her performance.

Resident Evil's Ada Wong appears in a fair few of the games in the horror franchise. Most recently, she was brought to life by Lily Gao in the critically acclaimed Resident Evil 4 Remake. However, not everyone was happy with Gao's performance.

Some have even gone to the actress' social media accounts to personally harass her. Thankfully, it seems only a minority of fans have gone to such lengths to critique Gao's performance. However, it appears the harassment was enough for Gao to wipe her Instagram account, where the attacks were all over her comments.

Whether you're a fan of Gao's performance or not, so-called fans have gone too far here, but there is an outpouring of support in the voice actress' favour as well, asking that fans respect the work and the new spin she put on Ada Wong.

Resident Evil 4

Resident Evil 4Score

Resident Evil 4
REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

Capcom's latest remake takes us back to Spain to face off with the Los Iluminados clan as Leon S. Kennedy.



