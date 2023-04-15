Ada Wong actress responds to backlash

HQ

Lily Gao, the voice actress for Ada Wong in the Resident Evil 4 Remake, has responded to criticism she's faced since the release of the game.

We reported recently that Gao had wiped her Instagram following the harassment from players of the game, but now she's hit back on that very same Instagram account.

"Being the first Asian actor to portray Ada in the Resident Evil video games is an honour, and I will forever be grateful to our producer and director, for making the decision on authentic representation. It's unfortunate that with the game's release, also came the all too familiar feeling of 'I don't belong'," Gao continues, "while criticism is expected, it's not the first time an actor of colour faces racist and sexist harassment, for simply participating. Inauthentic casting perpetuates an unhealthy image that further dehumanizes the community they seek to reflect. It is time we stop only capitalizing on the sexualized, eroticized, and mysterious Asian woman, and make space to honour every kind of Asian woman. My Ada is a survivor. She is kind, just, intelligent, and funny. She is unpredictable, resilient, and absolutely not a stereotype."

It seems Gao is standing strong against the waves of harassment heading her way. It's worth noting that while there are a few loud people still going after Gao, a lot of fans have shown her support following the harassment coming to light.

