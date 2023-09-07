Ad Infinitum's story promises a psychological horror experience

HQ

If you've been longing for a new horror experience to struggle and be spooked silly through, then Hekate Studio's Ad Infinitum might just be the game for you. Set to arrive on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S consoles on September 14, 2023 (yep, next week), as part of the Fear Fest, the story trailer for the game has now debuted.

Designed as a psychological horror experience, Ad Infinitum puts players into the shoes of a young German soldier who is being haunted by the horrors of World War 1, and is trapped between two realities with terrifying monsters hunting him. Needless to say, there are plenty of reasons to be frightened yet excited for this one.

To see whether Ad Infinitum is the game for you, check out the story trailer below.