Actress Tsubasa Honda is making a game with Microsoft

Microsoft's Japanese efforts with Xbox 360 was sub-par at best, and with Xbox One it has been close-to non-existent. However, it seems like they might actually make a new attempt on the Japanese market with Xbox Series X. Famitsu has now published an article about the Japanese actress Tsubasa Honda (live-action adaptions of Full Metal Alchemist and Great Teacher Onizuka), who says she is now working on a video game with Microsoft.

Honda is a fairly big actress in Japan, and having her say she is working with Microsoft on a new game does sound as though it could be more than voice acting (we're thinking motion capture would be more likely). Whatever it is, Honda also says the game will launch sometime next year, so the announcement really shouldn't be too far away.