Actress Michelle Gomez says she supports trans rights following Harry Potter casting

Michelle Gomez, the Scottish actress known for her parts in Doom Patrol, Doctor Who, The Flight Attendant and more, has made a statement supporting trans rights and trans individuals following her casting in a Harry Potter project.

Gomez has been cast as Professor McGonagle in the upcoming Pottermore Publishing and Audible audio series of the original seven Harry Potter books. Gomez has received some backlash for her casting, and since responded on her Instagram story (via Entertainment Weekly.)

"I want to speak directly to the concerns that have been raised about my involvement in this project. I hear you, and I understand why this is painful for many. I want to be clear that I stand with trans people, and I support trans rights — fully and without hesitation," she wrote. "When I accepted this role, I did so as someone who has always loved the stories and what they meant to so many — especially those who found comfort and identity in that world. I now understand more clearly how deeply complicated and hurtful this association can feel, and I take that seriously."

Other cast members for the project include Hugh Laurie as Dumbledore, Matthew McFadyen as Voldemort, Riz Ahmed as Professor Snape, and Cush Jumbo as the narrator. The first book will release on the 4th of November, with the following books dropping monthly.

